CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,224 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity Residential by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 741.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $78,421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 58.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,360,000 after buying an additional 929,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 94.3% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 927,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.92. 53,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,347. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.69. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.