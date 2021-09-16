CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 4,075 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

