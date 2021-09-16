CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 664 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $372.69. 4,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,401. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

