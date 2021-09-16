CWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.9% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $132.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

