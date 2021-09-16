CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Cintas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Cintas by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cintas by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $397.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.43. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $307.65 and a 12-month high of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.