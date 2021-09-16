CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up about 0.8% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 82,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $188.42. 18,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.40 and a 200-day moving average of $186.17.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

