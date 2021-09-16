CWM Advisors LLC Takes $4.36 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 310,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,000. CWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

PHYS traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,471. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.