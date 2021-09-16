CyberMiles Hits Market Capitalization of $10.03 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $10.03 million and $1.62 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00055155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $185.30 or 0.00390280 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,574.96 or 1.00200310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00074517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00072304 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.