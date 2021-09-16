Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Short Interest Update

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the August 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,600,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HPIL remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 137,420,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,325,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Cybernetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Cybernetic Technologies
