Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Short Interest Update

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the August 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,600,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPIL remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 137,420,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,325,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Cybernetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Cybernetic Technologies

HPIL Holding is a development stage company, which engages on investing in companies, whether public or private enterprises. It also focuses on acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies, with interest in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. The company was founded on February 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, MI.

