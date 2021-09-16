Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Holdings Raised by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics accounts for approximately 3.8% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 1.68% of Cytokinetics worth $27,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYTK. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

CYTK stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,647. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,266. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.