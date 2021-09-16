Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.36

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.36 and last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 622681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $109,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.