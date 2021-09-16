Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Position Increased by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Cytosorbents worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 856,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 72,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 12.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 4,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $366.47 million, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

