D James Bidzos Sells 5,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00.

VRSN traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.73. 370,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

