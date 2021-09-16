D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 22.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 39.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

