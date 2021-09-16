D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up 0.9% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $90.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

