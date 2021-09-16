DAD Reaches Market Cap of $84.41 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $84.41 million and approximately $813,988.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00143241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.29 or 0.00816811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047287 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

