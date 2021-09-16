Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the August 15th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,625.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $$19.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $19.70.
About Dai-ichi Life
