Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.96

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 8152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

