Dai Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.58 billion and $394.29 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00140297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.04 or 0.00802568 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,578,256,523 coins and its circulating supply is 6,578,256,035 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

