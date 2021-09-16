Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 63.0% in August

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DKILY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.63. 61,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Research analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

DKILY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

