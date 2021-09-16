Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 63.0% in August

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DKILY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.63. 61,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $27.32.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Research analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.