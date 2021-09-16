Daimler (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Stock Price Down 1%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 36,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 87,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07.

About Daimler (OTCMKTS:DMLRY)

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

