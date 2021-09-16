Dan Bodner Sells 12,025 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.77. 551,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,036. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after buying an additional 488,250 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after buying an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 461,671 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,540,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,502,000 after acquiring an additional 230,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,119,000 after acquiring an additional 78,878 shares during the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

