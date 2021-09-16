Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE DAN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,686. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

