Dana (NYSE:DAN) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s previous close.

DAN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Dana has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dana by 104,025.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,576 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dana by 756.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,775 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of Dana by 0.7% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 520,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

