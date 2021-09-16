Danaos (NYSE:DAC) vs. Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Danaos has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

22.8% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Danaos pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Danaos pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danaos and Performance Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $461.59 million 3.71 $153.55 million $7.18 11.58 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.56 $5.19 million $1.05 4.84

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Danaos and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 1 2 0 2.67 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Danaos presently has a consensus target price of $54.42, indicating a potential downside of 34.55%. Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.54%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Danaos.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 146.11% 17.07% 7.35% Performance Shipping -22.35% -8.02% -4.95%

Summary

Danaos beats Performance Shipping on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

