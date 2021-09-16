Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.13 ($70.75).

EPA BN opened at €59.42 ($69.91) on Thursday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.55.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

