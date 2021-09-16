Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.13 ($70.75).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Danone alerts:

BN opened at €59.42 ($69.91) on Thursday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.55.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.