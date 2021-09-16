Danone’s (DANOY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS DANOY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 346,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,386. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

