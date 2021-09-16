DAOstack Trading Down 13.1% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $203,176.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,119.47 or 1.00097506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00070897 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00074080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001170 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000144 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

