DAOventures (DVD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.53 Million

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $177,310.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,756,004 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars.

