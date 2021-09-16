Darden Restaurants (DRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.01 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $153.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.53 and its 200-day moving average is $142.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

