Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300,837 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants makes up about 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.79% of Darden Restaurants worth $150,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $149.91. 5,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average of $142.81. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

