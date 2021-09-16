Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $4,962,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $10,016,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.81. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.38 and a 1 year high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.