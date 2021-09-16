Darren Simmons Sells 29,660 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darren Simmons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of Everi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41.

EVRI stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 539,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,008. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 44.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

