Dash Market Capitalization Tops $2.16 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $339.07 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $208.88 or 0.00438635 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002375 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $486.69 or 0.01022014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000068 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,333,390 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

