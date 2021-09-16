Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.77

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.73, with a volume of 63756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 98.36, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

