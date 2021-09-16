Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,786 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Datadog worth $26,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $48,293,160.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 538,739 shares in the company, valued at $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,441,700 shares of company stock worth $184,803,255. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $139.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.75. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $143.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -818.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.