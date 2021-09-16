Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $143.76

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $143.76 and last traded at $143.63, with a volume of 61603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of -831.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $785,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $157,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,441,700 shares of company stock worth $184,803,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Datadog by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Datadog by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

