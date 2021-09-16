Datamine (DAM) Hits One Day Volume of $14,591.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $471,027.52 and approximately $14,591.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $363.27 or 0.00754809 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001478 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $607.14 or 0.01261518 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,891,904 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

