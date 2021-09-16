Datum (DAT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $46,212.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $46,212.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00140991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.00806567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

