David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $14,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David A. Dye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $13,848.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $12,364.00.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.03. 2,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,579. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $527.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

