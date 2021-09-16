David P. Heintzman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.74. 1,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,182. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,133,000 after acquiring an additional 678,827 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 899,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.