David P. Heintzman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.74. 1,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,182. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,133,000 after acquiring an additional 678,827 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 899,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

