DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Down 4.3%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.68. 210,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 383,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 3.18.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTEA. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DAVIDsTEA during the second quarter valued at $116,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in DAVIDsTEA during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in DAVIDsTEA during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

