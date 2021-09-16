Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Reaches $3.49 on Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.49 or 0.00007268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $236.97 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00142886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.06 or 0.00814342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00047194 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,270 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

