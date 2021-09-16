DDKoin Market Capitalization Tops $945,398.50 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $945,398.50 and $20,278.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

