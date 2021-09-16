DEAPcoin Price Hits $0.0077 (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $26.53 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00063616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00143190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.57 or 0.00815880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047202 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

