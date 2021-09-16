Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,794 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,687% compared to the average daily volume of 492 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DCRC stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,889. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

