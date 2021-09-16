Decentral Games One Day Trading Volume Hits $824,440.00 (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $71.88 million and $824,440.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $227.11 or 0.00474766 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00075393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00120942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00175121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.19 or 0.07409164 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.36 or 1.00010630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00851591 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,507 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

