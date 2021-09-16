DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $4,574.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000888 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00032093 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00022970 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,561,003 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.