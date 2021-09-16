DEEPSPACE (DPS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $47,454.00

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $47,454.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 62.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00072505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00121028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00175309 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.84 or 0.07418283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,298.85 or 0.99997885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.23 or 0.00852506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,737,791 coins and its circulating supply is 49,919,783 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

